National Pet Day Deals: Spoil Your Furry Friends for Less

Whether you have just one or several, odds are that your pets are very much a real part of your family. Just like your kids, pets like to have toys, eat treats and get spoiled from time to time. Right now, several of the biggest pet retailers are offering some pretty great discounts for National Pet Day, which is tomorrow, April 11. We've rounded up the best offers from places like Chewy, Petco and more to make it easy for you to find the best deals to treat your pets to.

There are a few deals going on right now at Chewy that you can take advantage of. First is a 40% discount on select cat treats with the purchase of various cat foods, now through April 17. Next up is a buy-two-get-one-free deal on toys, treats, apparel and more for your pets. This deal runs through April 23. You'll want to browse all the options available in both sales to see which your pets will like the most.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping. Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

All dog and cat toys at PetSmart are currently buy three, get one free, from now until April 30. You can mix and match between all the various options, so you can treat both your dogs and cats in the same transaction and save on it. There are options for smaller pets and bigger ones, so be sure to go through all the different toy choices that are available and see which ones stand out to you.

Petco has a few promotions going on right now to help pet owners save on their upcoming purchases, starting with 25% off when you use the coupon code PETDAY25. This offer runs now through April 16. This works on items across the site, so be sure to browse for toys, treats, food and more to see what you need before checking out with this to maximize the discount. Additionally, Petco has 40% off travel accessories for your pets, so be sure to stock up on the supplies you'll need for those summer road trips now. You can also save up to 40% on grooming products, making it more affordable to keep your pets clean and smelling great. Looking for something else? Petco also offers 10% off orders of $50 or more when you opt for in-store pickup when shopping online.

Need some food for your dog but don't want to have to remember to go out and buy it? Right now, you can get 40% off your first auto-ship order from Just Food for Dogs through April 30. There are a bunch of different options available, so be sure to check out the feeding calculator to see what the company recommends for your dog.