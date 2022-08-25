Best National Dog Day Deals 2022

Dogs don't ask for much, but man do they give a lot back in return. If your best pal has a hankering for treats and toys, there's no better time to replenish the supply than National Dog Day (it's officially Friday, Aug. 26). This made-up holiday has some very real deals and we've uncovered the best sales, discounts and free stuff for your perfect pooch on National Dog Day 2022.

What are the best deals for National Dog Day 2022?

You can find excellent discounts and freebies for National Dog Day including from the online pet superstore , which is offering a free $30 gift card for any purchase of $100 or more. Some of our favorite dog subscription boxes and fresh food delivery services are handing out deep discounts on first-time orders, up to 50% off. Krispy Kreme is also set to launch dog doughnuts and there are even some Dog Day freebies for humans if you look closely.

Chewy For many dog owners, Chewy is the one-stop shop for stocking up on food, medicine, treats and toys. If there's a product made for a canine, it's probably on Chewy. For National Dog Day you can nab a $30 gift card when you spend $100 or more and plug in code DOGDAY at checkout. Dog prescriptions and a few brands are not eligible to get you to the $100 spend but there are literally thousands of products for your pal to choose from on this sprawling pet supply site.

Spot and Tango If you've been thinking about switching to fresh dog food, Spot & Tango is one of the most popular delivery services and you can score the good stuff for cheap on this hound holiday. For National Dog Day, you'll save 50% off your first order, plus receive two free bags of treats (one bag of chicken munchies and one bag of yam yums). Fresh food plans start at just $1 per meal and vary depending on your dog's size and appetite.

Qalo Qalo is a human apparel brand that happens to make some seriously adorable dog gear including dog tags, collars, leashes and pet-tracking tags (think Tile but for dogs). For National Dog Day, all dog accessories and apparel are 25% through Sunday, Aug. 28.

Super Chewer Super Chewer is a subscription box filled with toys, treats and chews designed for heavy chewers. Plans start at $29 a month but you'll get a seriously good free gift in your fist box if you sign up for National Dog Day and before Sunday, Aug. 28. The gift options aren't just for Fido and include a grand trunk portable hammock, inflatable pool toy and Nomadix towel bundle.

PupBox PupBox sends curated monthly boxes of toys, treats, chews and accessories tailored to your dog's size and age. A monthly send is typically between $29 and $39, depending on your plan, but sign up on National Dog Day with code WOOF5 and you'll get your first box for $5. Valid only for three-, six- and 12-month plans. The offer ends on Aug. 28.

Sugarwish Sugarwishs is famous for its adorable and personalizable human candy but the brand has a bevy of wag-worthy dog treats made with Fido-friendly ingredients and no preservatives. For Dog Day, save 50% on the mini size between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30 with the code HappyDog. The sleek packaging makes this box of dog treats a perfect gift for the dog lover in your life.

Krispy Kreme While this isn't a freebie, per se, Krispy Kreme is releasing a baked dog doughnut for National Dog Day made with dog-safe ingredients. You can find these sweet treats for Fido or Spot at participating locations on Friday, Aug. 26.

Target We're obsessed with finding the best mattresses for humans but our four-legged friends need a comfy place to sleep too. Nab up to 30% off on cozy dog beds at Target for National Dog Day. My pick is this snazzy orthopedic number, currently down to $16.

Zesty Paws Zesty Paws, a functional pet supplement brand, is offering 30% off all products, including dog vitamins and calming bites, with the promo code DOG.

PetMeds Use promo code DOGS and save 50% up to $75 when you use AutoShip on PetMeds' massive supply of dog pharmaceuticals, including heartworm chews and flea and tick medicine.

