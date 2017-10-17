NASA Mars InSight Mission Send your name for free

At NASA, you can submit your name to be included on a microchip that will travel to Mars on the InSight Lander for free. This mission was originally scheduled for December 2016, but was delayed due to a vacuum leak in its prime science instrument. It's now scheduled to launch in May 2018, with an expected landing on Mars the following November. Click here for more information on the InSight mission. You may not be able to "get your a** to Mars", but this is the closest you'll probably get. The last day to submit names is November 1.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!