Nab Two GearLight Flashlights for Just $10 Right Now

We all need light during outages, for off grid adventures or even when completing small projects in small spaces around the house. If you don't have a handy flashlight around, now may be the perfect time to upgrade. While this 2-pack of flashlights lists for $30, Amazon has currently discounted the pair to $20 right now. And when you clip the extra 20% off coupon and enter promo code 30GEARLIGHT at checkout, that cost drops to just $10. This astounding deal will end March 10, so we recommend taking advantage of it sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

These flashlights are constructed from military-grade aluminum and are both water and drop resistant, making them a great choice for outdoor adventures. They also have five different modes and a zoomable beam, while still measuring in at just 6.1 inches long, meaning they're each small enough to fit inside a pocket or bag. With 1,040 lumens of brightness, you should have a solid beam to light your path. Note, that you will need a single AAA battery to operate each of these flashlights, but you'll have to purchase those separately. Your purchase does come with battery holders and tubes, hand straps and holder cases, though, which is a nice bonus.

