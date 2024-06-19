Nab Three Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Less Than $35 Before This Deal Ends

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a great deal to begin with thanks to it letting you access big games like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 as soon as they release, along with a huge back catalogue of other games. At the moment, you can actually get it for even less than normal thanks to this deal on Woot, which means you can get it for three months for only $35, or one month for $12. They're both good deals, but the three-month option is a touch cheaper. It's worth noting, however, that this offer ends June 21.

And with Hellblade 2 only around seven to nine hours in length, this is a brilliant way to not only save cash but play plenty of other fantastic games, like Manor Lords, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Forza Horizon and Starfield.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to access Game Pass on not just your console, but also on PC and mobile as well. Basically, you can play what you want, when you want, where you want. Game Pass gets new games all the time, with not only some older titles making their way to the service, but also brand-new Xbox games also coming to it, including first-party releases.

The deal saves you 23% off the usual asking price for this service and if you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber or considering picking up Hellblade 2, why not take the chance to save some cash or extend your subscription? This is one of the best Xbox deals going on right now, so don't dally if you're interested.