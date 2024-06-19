X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Nab Three Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Less Than $35 Before This Deal Ends

A three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets you enjoy a huge number of games on your Xbox, PC and even on your phone.

Jason Coles Writer
Jason is a freelance writer and editor across a plethora of fields and websites, and when not finding and writing up deals, can often be found trying to tire out his children so they'll actually sleep.
See full bio
Matt Poskitt Writer
Matt Poskitt is a freelance journalist who specializes in movies, TV, video games, tech, or otherwise. He's also turned his hand to everything from mattresses to motorbikes as a writer. Before entering the world of freelancing, Matt headed up the games and entertainment section at T3 under Future Publishing, alongside being found across TechRadar, The Guardian, Insider, iNews, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, GamesRadar, GamesIndustry.biz, Digital Spy, PC Gamer Mag, and NME. In his spare time, Matt is an avid cinemagoer, keen runner and average golfer (at best).
See full bio
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Jason Coles
Matt Poskitt
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate voucher on rainbow background
Microsoft/CNET

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a great deal to begin with thanks to it letting you access big games like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 as soon as they release, along with a huge back catalogue of other games. At the moment, you can actually get it for even less than normal thanks to this deal on Woot, which means you can get it for three months for only $35, or one month for $12. They're both good deals, but the three-month option is a touch cheaper. It's worth noting, however, that this offer ends June 21.

See at Woot

And with Hellblade 2 only around seven to nine hours in length, this is a brilliant way to not only save cash but play plenty of other fantastic games, like Manor Lords, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Forza Horizon and Starfield. 

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to access Game Pass on not just your console, but also on PC and mobile as well. Basically, you can play what you want, when you want, where you want. Game Pass gets new games all the time, with not only some older titles making their way to the service, but also brand-new Xbox games also coming to it, including first-party releases. 

The deal saves you 23% off the usual asking price for this service and if you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber or considering picking up Hellblade 2, why not take the chance to save some cash or extend your subscription? This is one of the best Xbox deals going on right now, so don't dally if you're interested.