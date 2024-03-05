Nab This OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for Just $100 Before It's Gone

Modern laptops are so thin and light that companies like Apple and others have had to resort to stripping back the number of ports that they have. Many models can't fit previously common ports like Ethernet or HDMI, for example, and you'll need to make alternative arrangements if you need them. A great USB-C hub is one option, but if you want the most power and connectivity available, you should opt for a Thunderbolt dock. And now you can get a popular model with a massive discount.

The OWC 14-port Thunderbolt Dock would normally sell for around $280, but if you place your order right now you'll pay just $100 instead. You don't need to do anything special to get that price, but you do need to remember that we don't know how long this price is going to last. The website says this is part of a March savings event, so you might have a little while left, but we can't promise anything.

This 14-port dock has almost everything you're likely to need. By plugging just a single Thunderbolt cable into your Mac or Windows PC you'll be able to charge it at up to 85 watts of power while also connecting two 4K or one 5K display.

The full rundown of available ports includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports, five 5Gbps USB-A ports, a 10Gbps USB-C port, a mini DisplayPort, a gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5mm combo audio port. A single S/PDIF digital audio output port and slots for microSD and SD cards are also offered.

You can only connect a USB-C monitor to this since there are no HDMI ports, so be sure to check out our collection of the best USB-C monitor deals if you're on the lookout for a new one to go with your new dock.