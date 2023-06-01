Nab This 500-Foot Range Meat Thermometer for $64 (Save $36)

Meat thermometers are a great tool for any kitchen where meat is prepared. A good meat thermometer can keep you from overcooking your meat, but more importantly, it can keep you from undercooking your meat as well, ensuring that your meal has reached an internal temperature safe for serving your friends and family. Stocking your kitchen with quality gadgets that make cooking more convenient can get pricey, but right now Amazon has marked down the ThermoPro TempSpike wireless meat thermometer to $64, saving you $36 on its usual list price. This offer is slated to end on June 4, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want one ahead of grilling season.

This smart meat thermometer is wire-free and uses Bluetooth to send information and alerts. It has a range of 500 feet thanks to the included signal booster, which makes it easy for you to continue working on other things while you cook. Essentially, you'll insert the probe -- which has two sensors that monitor both the internal and ambient temperature -- and then that data will be accessible on your phone via the app. The app includes nine USDA presets for meat types and doneness levels, and it will provide you with an estimated cooking time and a data graph. And you'll receive alert notifications so that you can cook your meat evenly every time. The signal booster has a battery life of up to three months per charge, while the probe will run up to 36 hours per charge. The probe is also made with IP67-rated stainless steel so it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

