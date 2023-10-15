X
Nab the K-Supreme Keurig Bundle for $150 With This QVC Deal

Save over $30 on this bundle that includes an innovative pod coffee maker, frother, storage station, K-Cup pods and more.

Keurig

Many of us enjoy a cup of coffee as a morning pick-me-up -- and adding a Keurig coffee maker to your kitchen can make getting your caffeine fix even easier by simplifying the process. Right now QVC is offering a stellar deal on a Keurig bundle that can elevate your coffee experience without breaking the bank. 

QVC has slashed the price by $31, which means that for just $150, you'll get a K-Supreme coffee maker, a standalone frother, a My K-Cup universal reusable coffee filter to use with any coffee grounds you like, a 12-pack of Donut Shop flavored K-Cups and a voucher for $20 off $35 or more on Keurig.com that you can use on a future purchase. But be quick if you're interested in this offer -- it expires Oct. 16 at 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET). 

The K-Supreme is a solid choice for anyone interested in a Keurig. It features MultiStream technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod so that you can get a more flavorful cup of coffee than you get from some older Keurig models. 

It can brew 6-, 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups of coffee and has a large, removable 66-ounce reservoir so you don't have to refill your machine with every cup. And because you can use the reservoir on the side or on the back of your Keurig, you can decide which position best fits your needs (and counter space). Plus, there's no downtime between cups with this model, as you can go ahead and brew a second cup right away. And you can use the user-friendly button controls to customize how your coffee is brewed, such as whether you want a stronger cup or plan to brew hot over ice to make delicious iced coffee at home. 

If you're looking for discounts on other Keurig models, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Keurig deals happening now.

