Nab the Google Pixel Watch 2 for $60 Less Today

If you're looking to nab a serious smartwatch that can compete with the Apple Watch, you should consider the Google Pixel Watch 2. It's a solid alternative and one of our top choices among smartwatches on the market. CNET reviewer Lisa Eadicicco says this model is a worthy update to the original Pixel Watch, providing faster charging, impressively accurate heart rate readings and smoother scrolling.

Several retailers are currently discounting the Pixel Watch 2. Amazon has brought the price down to $290 from its original list price of $350. You can also find the same deal at Best Buy and from the Google Store directly, so if you prefer a specific retailer, you have a slew of places to choose from. The cellular model also has a tidy $80 discount, so that's another option.

The Pixel Watch 2 is the upgraded version of the popular Pixel Watch and comes with support for Wi-Fi connectivity and all the usual activity and sleep tracking that have become table stakes at this point. Both retailers also offer the Pixel Watch 2 in a variety of colors, so make sure to select your preferred one before adding anything to your cart.

Notable features include the ability to get help when you need it with an emergency SOS feature, while the long battery life means that you can go more than 24 hours between charges. The watch can also help monitor your heart and ensure that you're alerted if there are signs of an irregular heart rate. There's an ECG functionality included, as well. All in all, the Pixel Watch is a full-featured smartwatch, and one that's even better at this lower price -- although it's always worth checking these other Pixel Watch deals if you want something a bit different.