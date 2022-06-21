Nab New Clothes for Up to 75% Off at Gap Factory Today

Gap Factory has just kicked off a brand-new sale that offers up to new clothes, plus an additional 50% off clearance using the offer code GFMORE. A sale like this doesn't come around very often, especially at these prices, so everything on sale for men, women and kids is worth your time for any summer basics you may need.

You can expect apparel such as shirts, joggers, shorts and more on sale. But what makes this Gap Factory sale different from what you'd find at Old Navy and Gap proper are the extremely low prices for everyone. At Old Navy, women's clothes usually see the bulk of the savings, while Gap is fairly expensive for men and women. At Gap Factory, prices start at $3 for and $6.49 for .

If you're planning ahead for fall or are in need of a new pair of jeans or two, they start as low as $19. Women can grab these for $24 (save 31%) and these are also $24 (save 65%). Men will see similar pricing on jeans too. Right now, the most budget-friendly pants are these for $23 (save 61%). Prefer a relaxed fit version? These are $24 (save 60%).

If you want to grab any additional deals that aren't a part of the larger sale, such as the two for $16 tees and shorts for up to 60% off, you can do so. But the shorts deal is the deal of the week, so that's only running through Friday, and when shopping for the tee deal, make sure you use the code GFDOUBLE at checkout for both women's and men's tees.

As for this epic sale, this one runs through Saturday, June 25, so if you want to pick up affordable clothes and extremely discounted prices, check out Gap Factory before it ends.