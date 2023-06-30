Nab Just-Released Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Earbuds for $80 (Save $20)

If you're shopping for an affordable pair of everyday earbuds with active noise canceling that can help you block out background noise and can last all day long, check out Anker's Soundcore Liberty 4 NC. These earbuds just hit the market, and right now you can take $20 off the list price for a pair with this launch deal at Amazon, bringing the price to $80 when you clip the on-page coupon. You can find a similar deal at Soundcore as well. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

These earbuds have 11mm drivers, as well as Hi-Res wireless and LDAC technology and adaptive noise canceling that should reduce noise from your environment by up to 98.5% according to Anker. That means you can stay immersed in the music (or other content you love) regardless of what's going on around you. And because they also come equipped with six mics and an AI algorithm, you should be able to hear and be heard clearly on voice calls, regardless of your environment.

The Liberty 4 NC earbuds have an impressive battery life as well, offering up to 10 hours of playback per charge, with an additional 50 hours available with the charging case. And just 10 minutes of fast charging can get you up to four hours of playback. They're also rated IPX4 water-resistant, so a inclement weather while you're out shouldn't cause these buds any harm. Another great feature these earbuds offer is multipoint connection, which lets you connect to your phone and your computer at once, which is very convenient.

If you're not totally sold on this model, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best headphone and earbuds deals happening now.