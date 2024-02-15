Nab an Extra $50 Off One of Our Favorite Portable Projectors Right Now
Wellbots has marked down select Xgimi projectors, and you can score an extra $50 off the sale price with this exclusive offer.
Portable projectors are great for watching movies under the stars or maximizing your screen size on a blank wall in your home. If you're thinking about revamping how you entertain, now's the time to invest in a projector. Wellbots has slashed the price on select Xgimi models, and if you buy soon, you can get an extra $50 off the sale price. Just use our exclusive code CNETPRO50 at checkout.
Using the code in conjunction with the current discount at Wellbots scores you the Xgimi Halo Plus portable projector, our pick for the best 1080p portable projector, for just $599, down from its original price of $849. (And it beats the current price at Amazon by a whopping $150.) It's a good option if you're specifically looking for a wireless projector. Plus, it has a pretty small design, making it easy to move when you need to. It sports a built-in Android TV interface, and the battery will last up to 2.5 hours.
If you're looking to spend even less, you can use that promo code on the Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro portable projector. It's a slightly cheaper option and is less bright than the Halo Plus, but it should still function well for its size. This deal drops the cost from its list price of $599 down to just $439.
If a traditional screen is more your style, we have plenty of TV deals available as well.
