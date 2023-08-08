Nab an eSIM for Life and $50 in Mobile Data Credit for $25

If you're a jetsetter who wants to stay connected wherever you go, you won't want to miss this eSIM mobile data deal. Right now, you can get an eSIM that will never expire, along with a $50 eSIM data credit for just $25 at StackSocial. An eSIM is a digital SIM card for mobile data, which means that once you activate it on your device, you'll be able to connect to data networks in the countries you're traveling through with no roaming charges.

Instead of dealing with monthly fees, this pay-as-you-go option gives you more flexibility when traveling abroad. Once you install your lifetime eSIM on a compatible device like your phone, tablet or computer, you'll be able to roam on local data networks. And if you do run out of data, you can add more via aloSIM's travel app, which allows you to buy eSIM data packages for over 170 countries.

Be sure to install the eSIM on your device before you leave for your destination. You can check your device's compatibility here. Then, once you arrive, you'll be able to activate your package and start using your data. With this deal, your eSIM never expires, so you'll be able to add more data packages as often as you need to or on future trips.

Note that the data itself will expire -- that means that your data package is only valid for the length of time stated at purchase, and will expire after that time window has passed, even if you haven't used all of your available data. Case in point: This promotional coupon must be redeemed and used within 12 months. Additionally, eSIMs do not come with phone numbers -- you'll still be using your carrier's number, this will just provide you mobile data at a lower rate so you aren't relying solely on Wi-Fi while you're abroad.