Nab a Windows 11 Pro License for Just $32 With This Coupon

Buying a new laptop or computer means that you might end up getting the Home edition of Windows 11, which locks a few good features that some might find useful. You could upgrade to a Pro license that unlocks these features, but that usually costs $200 direct from Microsoft, which is a lot of money to pay. On the other hand, you could grab this deal from StackSocial, which discounts the license down to just $32, a staggering difference from the full price. Just be aware that you need to use the ENJOY20 coupon code to get the full discount, so be sure to put that in at checkout.

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there can run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

After you've bought the license, you'll get an activation key that you can use to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also, note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.