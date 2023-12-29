Nab a MacBook or iPad for 41% Off at Woot

Apple is known as much for its high-end iPads and MacBooks as it is for the high prices they tend to demand for them. As such, it's always a good idea to wait for a sale or go for one of the older models since they tend to go for a lot cheaper. For a limited time, there is an excellent sale at Woot on unused MacBooks and iPads with as much as 41% off. Just be aware that the sale ends on Jan. 4 at 12 a.m. CT, so there are only a few days to take advantage of these deals.

If you're looking for a MacBook, there are two options you can pick from. The first is the 2021 M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16, one of the most powerful MacBooks of the generation and still a powerful laptop today, and it's going for $1,600 instead of $2,699. That one is only superseded by the 2021 M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16, which is also on sale for $2,100 instead of $3,499 and is probably equivalent in power to one of the higher-end M2 MacBooks, so it's worth buying if you want a powerful machine.

As for iPads, you have three options to pick from, starting with the 10.9-inch iPad Air 4th Gen, which is great if you want a budget-oriented iPad since it's going for just $500. On the other hand, if you want something with a bit more oomph, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 4th Generation has a ton of power under the hood and is going for $700, just $200 more than the iPad Air 4th gen. For an extra $110 over that, you can get the 2021 iPad Pro for $810, which is a nice upgrade, but not very necessary and you can skip it.

Those are the deals going at Woot right now, so if you like any of the options above, be sure to grab them before Jan. 4 at 12 a.m. CT. Also, if these aren't quite the right deal for you, check out some of these other great MacBook deals and tablet deals.