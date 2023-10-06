Grab Rosetta Stone for Life With a $160 One-Time Fee at StackSocial (Save $139)

Immersion is the fastest way to pick up a new language -- but few of us can really consider moving to a country where the language you want to learn is spoken. Short of that, there are some great online options that can help you learn. If you're serious about taking on the challenge of becoming fluent in a new language, Rosetta Stone is one of the best programs out there for serious learners looking to pick up the lingo. We named it the best for auditory learners in our guide to the best language learning apps.

StackSocial's Deal Days event is happening now, with lots of price cuts across the site. For lifelong learners, StackSocial has already discounted a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone by 36%, but right now you can sweeten the deal. Just use coupon code ROSETTA at checkout and you'll get an extra $29 off, which knocks a total of $139 off the regular price. That means you'll spend just $160 for unlimited access. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to ensure you don't miss out on these savings.

This membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. Of course, even those who do not plan on traveling far from home can benefit from improved language skills. Whether you want to speak with international neighbors or enjoy media from other places, hobbyists can take advantage of this deal, too.

Every single lesson, no matter the language, is broken up into manageable chunks, both online and off. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.