Nab a Lifetime License to Rosetta Stone's 25 Language Courses for $190 (Save $109)

It can be pretty challenging to take on learning a new language. The fastest way to pick up a new language is through full immersion -- but short of moving to a country where the language you want to learn is spoken, there are some great online options that can help. Rosetta Stone is one of the best programs out there for serious learners looking to pick up the lingo. We even named it the best for auditory learners in our guide to the best language learning apps.

Right now you can save 36% on a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone at StackSocial. That knocks $109 off the regular price and drops it to just $190. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to ensure you don't miss out on these savings.

This membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings.

Every single lesson, no matter the language, is broken up into manageable chunks both online and off. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.