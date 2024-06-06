Nab a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus Lifetime Membership for Just $70

Traveling is a true joy, but being able to fly off to wherever you feel like is something most of us can't realistically afford. Thankfully, there are services that can help you save money on these trips, such as the Dollar Flight Club. Dollar Flight Club basically finds airfare deals for you at your preferred airports and sends you alerts about them, and you can currently get a Premium Plus membership for just $70 on StackSocial. That's cheaper even than the usual $99 annual price available directly, but the deal won't stick around forever.

The Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating. It includes both domestic and international deals. Once you sign up and add your home airports (choose up to four departing airports) you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off on various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure. If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's the time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you.

StackSocial is also offering a lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium subscription for just $40, which is a pared-down version that has access to around 70% of the deals and you can set a start and departure point.

Read more: Best Luggage Deals