Nab a Discounted Hisense 4K TV Today and Get an NBA Store Gift Card Worth Up to $200

With the NBA playoffs hotting up, sports fans in the market for a new TV can make the most of it with one of the best TV deals happening right now. Currently, you can score a free NBA Store e-gift card worth up to $200 when you grab select Hisense TVs at either Amazon or Best Buy. Just note that this offer is only available now through June 16, while supplies last. Some models have already sold out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

The offer at Amazon only includes the Hisense U6HF Series 4K TV, but it comes in multiple sizes, so you've got options. Each version of the TV is capable full 4K visuals at 60Hz, which is more than enough for any streaming service you might want to watch, and with 600-nits of brightness and support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10 Plus, this model will also work great for console gaming. This model also has the Fire TV platform built-in, which means it's really easy to watch whatever you want, especially if you're already part of Amazon's ecosystem. The 50-inch model is currently 32% off at Amazon, dropping the price from $500 down to just $340.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

But if that TV doesn't fit your needs, don't fret. Best Buy has plenty of options to choose from, including this mammoth 85-inch U7K Series 4K TV that's marked down to just $1,500 right now. It uses the Google TV platform and has built-in voice control for easy viewing. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and comes equipped with a 144Hz variable refresh rate panel, as well as Dolby Vision Gaming and AMD Freesync Premium Pro. Plus, you'll score a $100 NBA Store gift card with your purchase.

And if none of the options available in this sale work out for you, be sure and take a look at other great offers happening now. We've gathered everything from OLED TV deals to impressively cheap TV deals to help you find a TV that meets your needs and budget.