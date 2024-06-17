Nab a Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Carpet Cleaner for as Low as $69 at QVC

Anyone with pets can attest that accidents happen, including on the carpet. But renting or hauling out a large carpet cleaner isn't always a viable option. Having a portable carpet cleaner on hand to clean up and disinfect after a pet mess can be a game changer. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars, you can get one of the best on the market for less than $100. Right now the Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Deluxe Deep Cleaner is just $99 at QVC. That's the best price around at the moment, a 39% discount from the regular price of $165.

However, if you're a first-time shopper at QVC, you might be able to score it for an additional $30 off until June 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT when you use the coupon code HELLO30. The coupon code applies to all merchandise at QVC's site, and we explain the terms and conditions you need to know right here.

For those living in apartments -- or if you want to keep a compact cleaner handy to take care of messes instantly -- the portable Little Green ProHeat Pet Deluxe Deep Cleaner does the trick. It's lightweight at just over nine pounds, making it easy to maneuver around furniture or to use on stairs. The price includes the cleaner, two stain-removing attachment tools as well as a self-cleaning hose tool. You also get an 8-ounce bottle of Pet Spot & Stain and an 8-ounce bottle of Pet Oxy Boost cleaners to get you started. You can choose from blue or purple accent colors on the machine. If you opt for this deep cleaner, you can also use the aforementioned coupon code to save an extra $30 off the current price.

It's effective on stains and uses heat to help disinfect, removing most stains in a matter of minutes. Of course, this isn't just for pet stains. You can use it on anything from red wine to coffee or sauce spills, so keeping this little machine handy will take care of those inevitable "oops" moments that happen.

