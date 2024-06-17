Nab a 25% Discount on This Baseus Portable Charger at Amazon Right Now

A portable power bank can help you stay ready during travels, in cafes without enough outlets and whenever you're spending the day outdoors. After all, our devices are more important than ever and a power bank is key to making sure your laptops, tablets and phones never run out of juice. Prices for power banks are falling, but a discount is always worth checking out. Right now, this Baseus 140-watt portable power bank is 25% off at Amazon when you redeem the promo code Q4LDW22M at checkout. That saves you $20 and drops the price of this charger to only $60.

This Baseus portable power bank is equipped with two USB-C and one USB-A port and has a 140-watt capacity. If needed, you can use this power bank to charge three devices at once for maximum efficiency. With its smart display, you can see how much battery life is left in the power bank. Baseus also includes one USB-C charging cable.

If this isn't the right fit for you, there are other deals on the table worth browsing. Amazon is also offering 5% off when you buy two of these chargers. You can also score a discount of $10 when you buy a Baseus 140W power bank with a USB-C cable and retractable cable bundle, which brings the cost down to $106. There's also a current discount of $25 on a bundle that includes the Baseus charger, a MagSafe charger and one USB-C cable. That brings the price down to only $112 instead of its asking price of $137.

If you've been looking for a way to keep your devices charged, we have lists of the best USB-C power banks and wireless chargers so you can always have a power source during commutes and travel adventures. And for something a little more robust for camping or other adventures that require more power, check out our roundup of best generator deals.