Nab 20% Off Select Online Tax Prep Products From H&R Block

The deadline to file taxes is fast approaching, but if you're looking to grab tax software to help you do-it-yourself, it's hard to beat H&R Block. The service offers the best free online tax filing experience. But even if you don't qualify for free filing, right now you can score 20% off select online tax preparation products from H&R Block now through April 15 -- which is also the last day to file for most taxpayers.

Check the link above to see which H&R Block product may be the right fit for you this tax season. And if you're making the switch from TurboTax, the process will be easy thanks to Direct Import, which lets you use just your cellphone number. With plenty of help screens and comprehensive FAQs, you should be able to navigate through the software fairly easily, which is why it's one of our top picks for tax software. Note that this offer is for H&R Block Online for an original 2023 personal federal income tax return and the discount cannot be combined with any other offer of promotion.

