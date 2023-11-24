My New Baby Made Me Buy the Ember Smart Mug on Black Friday

I've coveted Ember's smart mugs for years but always thought of them as an indulgence. Sure, it would be nice to enjoy my drinks at the temperature they are best consumed at, but it's hardly worth spending over the odds when making a fresh tea or coffee costs so little, relatively speaking. However, a major life change has me reconsidering my position.

While I still think the Ember mugs are something of a luxury item, the many cold cups of tea and coffee I have had since my son was born this summer have been enough to convince me to try one out. I've been waiting for Black Friday sales to snag one, and with sales going on at Amazon, Best Buy and elsewhere, now's the time to take the plunge.

The Ember mug, full name Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, can keep your drink at your preferred temperature for over an hour. Compared to the 10 minutes it usually takes to go cold while caring for a little one, that's a lifetime. And while I don't like that it can't go in the dishwasher, I love that you can keep the contents warm for much longer than an hour with the included charging coaster.

With prices starting at $90, the mug is certainly still a splurge, but if you or someone you know recently had a baby, I expect that it's going to be $90 well spent this holiday season. I'm over in the UK so I'm picking one up at Amazon this side of the pond and saving £30 on it.

Sure, you could say I'm just using my new baby as an excuse to spend money on a shiny new piece of tech but that would be very cynical of you. And not at all the truth. No, really.

Merry Christmas to me.