My Go-To 3D Printer, the Anycubic Vyper, Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

I've always thought 3D printing is a hobby more people should get into. And we've attempted to move the needle on that by highlighting great printers for beginners, 3D printing tips and advice on materials.

Anycubic is probably my favorite brand right now, thanks to its large selection of printers across different price and feature categories. The Anycubic Vyper, which I think is a great starter 3D printer, is on sale right now if you're an Amazon Prime member.

At $344, this is within a few dollars of its lowest-ever price, and a nice discount from the listed $429 price. In my review, I said: "The Vyper is neither the cheapest nor the most expensive 3D printer I've tested, but it's definitely the one that had me set up and creating usable prints the fastest."