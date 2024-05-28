My Favorite Smart Lamp Is Just $90 on Amazon for Memorial Day, Get Yours Now

I've long made it my mission to make my boring home lighting smarter. I'll opt for smart bulbs, smart switches, or even a smart floor lamp to accomplish wherever possible when it comes time to replace or upgrade our existing gear. So when I decided to introduce some much-needed ambiance to my living room, I turned to Govee, the best in the space, for a solution.

Enter the Govee Floor Lamp. It can be a bit pricey, but thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day Sale, it's now yours with a huge discount, making it an excellent deal for sprucing up your living room or bedroom.

Typically $150, you can grab the lamp in silver for only $90 if you're an Amazon Prime member. If the silver finish isn't your style, the black version of the lamp is also reduced to $100, so you can choose the version that looks best with your home's decor. But be warned, these deals aren't likely to be available for too much longer so act now if you want to lock these discounts in.

Like most smart lighting, the Govee floor lamp uses RGB LEDs to offer just about any color you want. We chose green that compliments the green in our living room, but It also changes depending on the time of day. What I really enjoy about this lamp is the low profile of the lamp itself, you can barely see it, just a small base and a thin line of metal. The focus is on the light rather than the structure.

The other big selling point is its connection to other Govee products. If you own the Govee Backlight for TVs you can link up all your Govee lights to work in tandem as you watch a movie. It's a lot of fun to have all of your lights work in sync with a movie like Dune or Mad Max: Thunder Road. Even without the backlight, all of your lights are easily controlled by a single app, or Alexa and Google Assistant.