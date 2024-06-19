My Favorite Smart Lamp Is Just $85 on Amazon, but It Might Not Stay That Way for Long

I've made a point of committing to making my boring home lighting smarter. Part of that has involved ditching my older bulbs and lighting and replacing them with smart bulbs, switches or even a smart floor lamp. Govee is one of the best brands in the business these days, so it made plenty of sense to check out the company's wares. Enter the Govee Floor Lamp. It's normally a pretty costly option at $150, but right now Amazon has slashed the price to just $85 when you clip the on-screen coupon. The black version of the lamp is also reduced to $100, so you can choose the version that best fits your home and its aesthetic and still enjoy a solid smart home deal.

Like most smart lighting, the Govee floor lamp uses RGB LEDs to offer just about any color you want. We chose green that compliments the green in our living room, but It also changes depending on the time of day. What I really enjoy about this lamp is the low profile of the lamp itself, you can barely see it, just a small base and a thin line of metal. The focus is on the light rather than the structure.

The other big selling point is its connection to other Govee products. If you own the Govee Backlight for TVs you can link up all your Govee lights to work in tandem as you watch a movie. It's a lot of fun to have all of your lights work in sync with a movie like Dune or Mad Max: Thunder Road. Even without the backlight, all of your lights are easily controlled by a single app, or Alexa and Google Assistant.