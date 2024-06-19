X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

My Favorite Smart Lamp Is Just $85 on Amazon, but It Might Not Stay That Way for Long

This customizable, feature-rich Govee Floor Lamp is now available for just $85 for a limited time.

James Bricknell Senior Editor
James has been writing about technology for years but has loved it since the early 90s. While his main areas of expertise are maker tools -- 3D printers, vinyl cutters, paper printers, and laser cutters -- he also loves to play board games and tabletop RPGs.
Expertise 3D printers, maker tools such as Cricut style vinyl cutters and laser cutters, and traditional paper printers Credentials
  • 6 years working professionally in the 3D printing space / 4 years testing consumer electronics for large websites.
See full bio
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
James Bricknell
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
a green light glowing from a floor lamp next to a cupboard with plants on top
James Bricknell/CNET

I've made a point of committing to making my boring home lighting smarter. Part of that has involved ditching my older bulbs and lighting and replacing them with smart bulbs, switches or even a smart floor lamp. Govee is one of the best brands in the business these days, so it made plenty of sense to check out the company's wares. Enter the Govee Floor Lamp. It's normally a pretty costly option at $150, but right now Amazon has slashed the price to just $85 when you clip the on-screen coupon. The black version of the lamp is also reduced to $100, so you can choose the version that best fits your home and its aesthetic and still enjoy a solid smart home deal.

See at Amazon

Like most smart lighting, the Govee floor lamp uses RGB LEDs to offer just about any color you want. We chose green that compliments the green in our living room, but It also changes depending on the time of day. What I really enjoy about this lamp is the low profile of the lamp itself, you can barely see it, just a small base and a thin line of metal. The focus is on the light rather than the structure.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The other big selling point is its connection to other Govee products. If you own the Govee Backlight for TVs you can link up all your Govee lights to work in tandem as you watch a movie. It's a lot of fun to have all of your lights work in sync with a movie like Dune or Mad Max: Thunder Road. Even without the backlight, all of your lights are easily controlled by a single app, or Alexa and Google Assistant.