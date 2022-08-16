Save on Streaming Android 13 Best iPad Best Samsung Phone Best Password Manager Sony Headphones Deal Gym Membership Savings MLB 2022
Deals

My Favorite Quest 2 Head Strap is Just $15 Right Now

Make those marathon sessions of Beat Saber and Pistol Whip much more comfortable for just $15.

James Bricknell headshot
James Bricknell
Quest 2 with special head strap
Yoges

I've been testing the best Quest 2 head straps for the last year, and I've had a lot of time to pick a favorite. I know many people enjoy the Elite strap, but I find it uncomfortable for games involving a lot of energetic movements, such as Pistol Whip or Supernatural.

This strap from Yoges has padding everywhere it touches your head, making it extremely comfortable, while the crown at the front and halo at the back secure your head comfortably the entire time you play. I suffered none of the fatigue I normally feel at the two-hour mark and felt I could play forever.

Yoges Quest 2 head strap
$15 at Amazon

When this head strap was first launched, it was $46 but dropped quickly to $30, a much more reasonable price. If you snip the coupon on the product page, you can get it for just $15. At $15, it's an impulse buy and an impulse you should follow. It's well worth it.

