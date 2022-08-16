My Favorite Quest 2 Head Strap is Just $15 Right Now

I've been testing the best Quest 2 head straps for the last year, and I've had a lot of time to pick a favorite. I know many people enjoy the Elite strap, but I find it uncomfortable for games involving a lot of energetic movements, such as Pistol Whip or Supernatural.



This strap from Yoges has padding everywhere it touches your head, making it extremely comfortable, while the crown at the front and halo at the back secure your head comfortably the entire time you play. I suffered none of the fatigue I normally feel at the two-hour mark and felt I could play forever.

When this head strap was first launched, it was $46 but dropped quickly to $30, a much more reasonable price. If you snip the coupon on the product page, you can get it for just $15. At $15, it's an impulse buy and an impulse you should follow. It's well worth it.

