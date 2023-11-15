My Favorite Electric Screwdriver Set Is Back Down to Just $35 for Black Friday

Tools may not be your first thought when it comes to nifty tech upgrades around the house but, speaking from experience, it's well worth it to switch your manual screwdriver over to an electric model. If you've been considering making the switch, you'll want to cash in on this Black Friday deal at Amazon that drops the Hoto Nex O1 Pro cordless electric screwdriver -- a device I can heartily recommend -- down to just $35.

Regularly $80, Amazon has slashed the price of this screwdriver set -- complete with 12 bits -- down to $50 for Prime members. And if you clip the on-page coupon, the price drops another 30% to just $35 total. That's only $5 more than the lowest price we've seen.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you'll see during Thanksgiving weekend.

The capsule-like design of this 3.6-volt screwdriver set is ultra-minimalist and compact. When you remove the cap, you'll find 12 2-inch S2 steel magnetic bits that are easy to change out for different projects. It weighs under a pound and provides three different torque stages and a high rotational speed of 220 rpm. It also has a circular LED lamp that automatically lights when in use and can help you aim when you're dealing with dark spaces. Plus, this model charges using USB-C, which is highly convenient -- and a full charge can run more than 1,000 screws before it needs to refuel, which means you won't have to stop and recharge while you're working on your project. The "screw-unscrew" buttons and the smart instant stop are both user-friendly features as well.

Electric models can save you a lot of time on home projects like putting together furniture, installing decor and more and be less physically demanding to use than their manual counterparts. I bought this screwdriver set last year ahead of the holiday season and have used it to assemble rocking chairs and furniture, as well as changing out hardware on cabinets around the home. I've enjoyed the convenience of having a set with multiple bits ready to go -- and the compact design makes it easy to store, too. Whether you're purchasing one for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, this is a great option for any home.

