My Favorite Credit Card-Size MagSafe Charger for Your iPhone Is on Sale for $32

You don't always need to buy official Apple chargers.

Plenty of third-party companies like Belkin, Anker and mophie create high-quality chargers for popular Apple products, like this that can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. And they're usually less expensive than their Apple counterparts.

Recently, I was in the market for a portable charger for my iPhone 14 Pro. I travel quite often and need a reliable powerbank when I don't have access to an electrical outlet. And while Apple has an official , I wanted to see what alternatives were out there.

That's when I stumbled upon the Baseus wireless battery pack with MagSafe, which you'll be happy to know is currently on sale for $32 -- a 36% savings -- for Amazon Prime Day.

As long as you own an iPhone 14, iPhone 13 or iPhone 12, the Baseus magnetic powerbank securely latches onto the back of your phone and gives you a 7.5W wireless charge while you're on-the-go. And it's roughly the size of a credit card, so you can keep the charger on your iPhone or a MagSafe-compatible case, even when your phone is in a tight space, like your pocket or purse.

If you need a faster charge, the powerbank comes equipped with a 20W USB-C port, so you can use a USB-C to Lightning cable to fast charge your iPhone from 0 to 50% in about 30 minutes.

And the powerbank can wirelessly charge non-MagSafe supported devices as well, like older iPhone models (iPhone 8 and later), AirPods, Apple Watches and supported Android devices.

If you don't want to shell out nearly $100 for Apple's version, the Baseus wireless battery pack with MagSafe is a great option, and a steal at only $32.