Deals

My Favorite 3D Printing Filament is 20% Off at Matterhackers Right Now

PLA filament is normally quite average. Matterhackers Quantum takes it to a new level.

James Bricknell headshot
James Bricknell
Fotis Mint's Joker model in purple and green material
James Bricknell/CNET

The color choices for PLA 3D printing plastic have always been plentiful. If there's a shade that you like to print with, there's likely a PLA roll for you. Innovation in this space has been slow for a while, however, until the creation of Quantum PLA by Matterhackers. If you want to take your 3D printing to the next level, this filament is a must-have.

Right now, Matterhackers has Quantum PLA on sale with a 20% discount, so each roll is under $30 right now. If you're looking to make some beautiful models that aren't being painted then I suggest picking up a few of the different rolls. My favorite is the green/purple, but there are a lot of different ones to choose from.

Matterhackers Quantum PLA
$30 at Matterhackers

Unlike most PLA that only has one color in the strand, Quantum is a dual blend that has two colors split evenly down the middle. This gives a really nice transition effect that you can see on the Joker model from Fotis Mint above. It takes a little bit of work to make sure your model is oriented correctly, but once you get the hang of it, Quantum can produce fantastic results.

Be sure to check out our best 3D printer deals if you happen to be looking to upgrade your machine as well.

