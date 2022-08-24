My Favorite 3D Printing Filament is 20% Off at Matterhackers Right Now

The color choices for PLA 3D printing plastic have always been plentiful. If there's a shade that you like to print with, there's likely a PLA roll for you. Innovation in this space has been slow for a while, however, until the creation of Quantum PLA by Matterhackers. If you want to take your 3D printing to the next level, this filament is a must-have.

Right now, Matterhackers has Quantum PLA on sale with a 20% discount, so each roll is under $30 right now. If you're looking to make some beautiful models that aren't being painted then I suggest picking up a few of the different rolls. My favorite is the green/purple, but there are a lot of different ones to choose from.

Unlike most PLA that only has one color in the strand, Quantum is a dual blend that has two colors split evenly down the middle. This gives a really nice transition effect that you can see on the Joker model from Fotis Mint above. It takes a little bit of work to make sure your model is oriented correctly, but once you get the hang of it, Quantum can produce fantastic results.

