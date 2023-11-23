My Favorite 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Is a Must-Buy for Apple Fans at $55 Off

Nomad has become one of my favorite brands for Apple accessories. I've liked their iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands in the past and their charging adapters and base stations have really enhanced my wireless charging experience.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

Previously, I had a puck for my Apple Watch SE, another wireless pad for the iPhone, and then I would use wired charging for my AirPods. But the Nomad Base One Max can charge up all of those devices in one place, making it the best wireless charger for keeping all of my Apple devices topped off. And I wholeheartedly recommend you buy one while it's on sale with $55 off, bringing the price down to $95 for Black Friday.

It comes equipped with official MFi MagSafe charging technology, meaning your MagSafe-capable iPhone can be charged at the full 15 watts. It features two more charging spots for the Apple Watch and AirPods, though these aren't fast-charge capable, so your Watch will charge at the standard speed. That isn't a problem for me because I leave mine on the stand overnight. The AirPods spot is a standard Qi wireless charger, so you can put any Qi-supported accessory on it to charge wirelessly.

As well as being an all-in-one wireless charging station for your Apple devices, the metal and glass construction and solid base make the Base One Max look and feel premium in every way.

The Base One Max requires a 30-watt power adapter, which is not included so you'll want to to put some of your savings towards one if you don't already have one. I recommend getting the Nomad 35-watt Slim Power Adapter, down from $35 to $24 for Black Friday. Its compact design makes it ideal for those awkward spaces, like behind your nightstand.

Looking for more steals this Black Friday? Be sure to check out our handpicked Black Friday deals here.