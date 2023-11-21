My Baby's Favorite Sleep Sack Is 50% Off for Black Friday

My baby was waking up multiple times throughout the night while going through a sleep regression, all while teething and recovering from viruses. All of these combined make it difficult for all of us to get a good night's sleep, as my son would wake up crying, wanting to be held every couple of hours. While multiple visits to the doctor definitely helped with a few of those things, he still needed the extra warmth and comfort of being embraced. That's when I decided to try the Gunamuna sleep sack, which is now 50% off for Black Friday.

He's always enjoyed snuggling up under my Ugg comforter when he wakes up in the morning, so I thought I'd try something similar for him to sleep with overnight. The Gunamuna sleep blanket has a down-alternative fill, with a super soft bamboo rayon layer. It has a 2.6 TOG (thermal overall grade) rating, so it's designed to provide extra warmth, which is great for colder evenings as we head into winter.

It's not usually cheap (the regular price is $60), but I think it's been well worth it. With care and comfort, he's now sleeping between 10 and 12 hours every night without waking up. The only downside I've found so far is that it's hang-dry only and it takes between two and three days to completely dry because it's so thick.

I'll definitely be buying another one of these while they're on sale.