My Awesome Razer Naga Pro Gaming Mouse Is Down to $85 for Black Friday

A few months ago my Corsair mouse started scrolling up when I wanted it to scroll down, which is suboptimal in a mouse, you'll agree. I decided to treat myself to a fancy new one with loads of buttons, because I'm worth it. I can't remember what I paid for the Razer Naga Pro but it was definitely more than the $85 Amazon is selling it for this Black Friday.

That's a $65 savings on the list price -- close to its all-time low -- and, as a lifelong multibutton mouse enjoyer, I think it's worth every penny. (Walmart has matched the price if you prefer.)

The cool thing about the Naga Pro is that it does double duty on my desk. I work from home and have my work MacBook and monitor next to my gaming PC and another monitor. It's pretty crowded, but I only need one mouse. The Naga Pro comes with a little USB dongle, which is plugged into the back of the ol' Alienware. It's also Bluetooth, which is how I connect it to the MacBook. A flip of the switch on the bottom and it goes from one to the other.

The even cooler thing about the Naga Pro is the hot-swappable magnetic buttons. I'm a sucker for a magnet and these well-made units have a wonderfully satisfying click to them. As you can see in the image above, you get three plates: a formal two-button unit for sensible daytime work; and two wildly fun multibutton units for playtime.

I'm no hundreds-of-clicks-per-minute real-time strategy legend, so the 12-button unit is a bit of overkill for me, but I get a lot of use out of the six-button one. It's perfect for Diablo 4, for example. It's easy to map commonly used commands to the buttons using Razer's software, making it ideal for strategy games. The software also lets you customize the glowing scroll wheel and logo. (I say "useful" -- it's not actually making me any better at Civ 6, but it does make me feel like I know what I'm doing, which is the important thing.)

I don't imagine too many people will buy this for hardcore gaming on a Mac, but one minor caveat if you're looking to use it like me: Razer's Synapse 2 software for Mac doesn't support this model, so I use the helpful and free Mac Mouse Fix. It only works with the two-button plate, but that's fine for work.