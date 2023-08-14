My Absolute Favorite Chef's Knife of 2023 Is Over Half Off at Amazon

A proper chef's knife is probably the most important tool in any cook's arsenal. And if you're looking to upgrade from the cheap mass-produced one that came with your block set, I've found a deal you won't want to miss. Global's basic 8-inch chef's knife is my overall favorite on the market, and right now you can pick it up for just $75 at Amazon, which saves you $84 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so I'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

I personally use this Japanese-style knife almost daily. It's an excellent all-around workhorse that's great for just about everything from dicing vegetables to breaking down a whole chicken. It's made of tough yet flexible high-carbon steel that allows it to retain its edge for longer, and it utilizes a sharper, more acute angle on the edge for greater precision than a typical European-style knife with a beveled edge.

The entire knife is also forged from a single piece of steel, with sand added to the handle to keep it perfectly balanced, so it's great for prep-heavy meals with lots of chopping, slicing and mincing. Unless you're willing to spend $200 or even more, this is just about the best chef's knife on the market, so don't miss your chance to snag it at a great price.