MWGears FPV WiFi RC Pocket Quadcopter Drone for $50 + free shipping

Published: 2 hours ago / Deal expires in 2 days from now / Buy Now
WowitisCool offers the MWGears FPV WiFi RC Pocket Quadcopter Drone in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends February 27. Features include:
  • 6-axis gyroscope stabilizer
  • 360° stunt flip capability
  • one key auto take off and landing
  • 480p real-time video transmission
  • 2 speeds
  • headless mode
  • iOS or Android app control
  • up to 5 minutes flying time on a single charge
  • control range of up to 82 feet
Don't want to fly solo? If you buy 2 or more, the price drops to $45.99 each.
