MWGears FPV WiFi RC Pocket Quadcopter Drone for $50 + free shipping

WowitisCool offers the MWGears FPV WiFi RC Pocket Quadcopter Drone
in Black for $49.99
with free shipping
. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends February 27. Features include:
- 6-axis gyroscope stabilizer
- 360° stunt flip capability
- one key auto take off and landing
- 480p real-time video transmission
- 2 speeds
- headless mode
- iOS or Android app control
- up to 5 minutes flying time on a single charge
- control range of up to 82 feet
Don't want to fly solo? If you buy 2 or more
, the price drops to $45.99 each.