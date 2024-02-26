X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

MWC 2024 Tech You Can Actually Buy Right Now

Score the latest in mobile technology from the 2024 Mobile World Congress without the wait.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read

MWC 2024 is finally here, which means there's plenty of new mobile tech to get excited about. The long-celebrated mobile trade show kicked off officially today, Feb. 26, in Barcelona, Spain, and we anticipate plenty of new phone launches as well other new concepts and technology. 

The Mobile World Congress is a chance for the communications industry to launch new phones and debut innovative tech, but much of it may not hit the market for some time. We've gone through the hottest devices to find which ones you can get your hands on right now and have gathered them below. All of the products here are available to preorder or purchase directly. We'll keep updating this list to highlight new items as MWC 2024 continues.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is displayed against an orange background.
Samsung/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Book 4

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 starts at $1,320 for the base 360 model, $1,670 for the Pro, $2,120 for the Pro 360 and $2,620 for the Ultra. However, right now you can snag direct savings on these new laptops, which drops the price to $1,100 for the base 360 model, $1,450 for the Pro, $1,900 for the Pro 360 and $2,400 for the Ultra. Plus, you can get up to $800 in instant trade-in credit. Note that you can upgrade the processor and graphics, but it will cost extra. 

See at Samsung
OnePlus Watch 2 graphic
OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2

The latest smartwatch from OnePlus has a long battery life and a nice screen. It doesn't have every feature that you'll find on other smartwatches, but it's affordable enough that it might be worth the compromise. You can preorder the OnePlus Watch 2 right now for $300. But if you have an older smartwatch to trade, you can score a $50 credit, no matter which brand you own or the condition that it's in.

Read our OnePlus Watch 2 review.

$300 at OnePlus
The Humane AI Pin is displayed against a blue background.
Humane/CNET

Humane AI Pin

This AI wearable device from Humane pins onto your shirt and can answer questions, respond to voice commands and even projects onto your hand, turning your palm into a screen. The device starts at $699. And if you order by March 31, you'll get a free 3-month Humane subscription. A subscription typically costs $24 per month.

See at Humane
Image of grey phone
Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Honor Magic 6 Pro

While it's not available in the US, our UK readers can snag this cutting-edge phone for themselves. CNET's Sareena Dayaram found Honor's Magic 6 Pro to be "among the most compelling Android flagships available this year" thanks to its eye-tracking tech, a silicon-carbon battery and AI. The phone is set to be available March 1 and cost £1,100. For reference, that UK price converts to $1,395. But you may be able to snag some savings by ordering early.

See at Hihonor
mwc2024site-00-01-26-10-still001
Watch this: What to Expect from Mobile World Congress 2024

Read more: Top Phones to Expect in 2024: iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 and More

For all of our MWC 2024 coverage, from the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring to Lenovo's transparent display laptops, be sure to check out our MWC 2024 roundup. 

Shopping for new phone accessories?
Get notified with discount codes for tripods, selfie sticks, PopSockets and more.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans