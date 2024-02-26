MWC 2024 Tech You Can Actually Buy Right Now

MWC 2024 is finally here, which means there's plenty of new mobile tech to get excited about. The long-celebrated mobile trade show kicked off officially today, Feb. 26, in Barcelona, Spain, and we anticipate plenty of new phone launches as well other new concepts and technology.

The Mobile World Congress is a chance for the communications industry to launch new phones and debut innovative tech, but much of it may not hit the market for some time. We've gone through the hottest devices to find which ones you can get your hands on right now and have gathered them below. All of the products here are available to preorder or purchase directly. We'll keep updating this list to highlight new items as MWC 2024 continues.

Samsung/CNET Samsung Galaxy Book 4 The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 starts at $1,320 for the base 360 model, $1,670 for the Pro, $2,120 for the Pro 360 and $2,620 for the Ultra. However, right now you can snag direct savings on these new laptops, which drops the price to $1,100 for the base 360 model, $1,450 for the Pro, $1,900 for the Pro 360 and $2,400 for the Ultra. Plus, you can get up to $800 in instant trade-in credit. Note that you can upgrade the processor and graphics, but it will cost extra. See at Samsung

OnePlus OnePlus Watch 2 The latest smartwatch from OnePlus has a long battery life and a nice screen. It doesn't have every feature that you'll find on other smartwatches, but it's affordable enough that it might be worth the compromise. You can preorder the OnePlus Watch 2 right now for $300. But if you have an older smartwatch to trade, you can score a $50 credit, no matter which brand you own or the condition that it's in. Read our OnePlus Watch 2 review. $300 at OnePlus

Humane/CNET Humane AI Pin This AI wearable device from Humane pins onto your shirt and can answer questions, respond to voice commands and even projects onto your hand, turning your palm into a screen. The device starts at $699. And if you order by March 31, you'll get a free 3-month Humane subscription. A subscription typically costs $24 per month. See at Humane

Andrew Lanxon/CNET Honor Magic 6 Pro While it's not available in the US, our UK readers can snag this cutting-edge phone for themselves. CNET's Sareena Dayaram found Honor's Magic 6 Pro to be "among the most compelling Android flagships available this year" thanks to its eye-tracking tech, a silicon-carbon battery and AI. The phone is set to be available March 1 and cost £1,100. For reference, that UK price converts to $1,395. But you may be able to snag some savings by ordering early. See at Hihonor

Watch this: What to Expect from Mobile World Congress 2024 04:02

