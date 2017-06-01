Munchkin Wind-Up Swimming Penguin Bath Toy for $2 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Munchkin Wind-Up Swimming Penguin Bath Toy in Pink for $1.95. (With orders of $25 or more, Amazon has it for the same price.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. It features wind-up flippers.
