Multifunction Fidget Spinner Bottle Opener for $6 + free s&h from China

LightInTheBox offers the Multifunction Fidget Spinner Metal Bottle Opener in several colors (Blue pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. It measures 3" x 1".



Note: This item ships from China and may take two to five weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 49-cent fee.