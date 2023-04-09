Laptops With Great Battery Life Best Solar Companies Best Mattresses of 2023 Amazon Fire TV on Sale Verizon Fios Home Internet Review Best Money Market Accounts iOS 16.4.1 Security Update When Are My Taxes Due?
Deals

Ditch Your TV Stand and Grab This Wall Mount for Just $24 ($26 Off)

This versatile Mounting Dream wall mount can support TVs up to 70 inches and tilts up to 8 degrees, and right now it's over 50% off.

Jared DiPane
If you need a little extra floor space in your living room, you could always mount your TV to the wall and ditch the stand altogether. And right now, you can snag a versatile wall mount from Mounting Dream at a discount. It's designed to be used with TVs ranging in size from 37 inches up to 70 inches that have VESA-compatible mounting holes, and Amazon has it on sale for just $24, saving you $26 compared with the usual price. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the full discount. There's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

To ensure that it can properly support your TV on the wall, you can use this mount with studs that are spaced 16 inches, 18 inches and 24 inches apart. This gives you flexibility about where you can or can't mount it, and the kit comes with the required bolts to secure it to the wall, as well as the screws that hold the brackets to the back of the TV. Mounting Dream includes a small level with the wall mount to help you make sure that it's level, so all you need is a stud finder and either a socket set or a drill to get it on the wall.

It sits just 1.5 inches off the wall and can tilt up to 8 degrees to help reduce glare and make viewing the screen easier. This is a great option for anyone who needs a basic wall mount to hang their TV, so be sure to grab one while it's on sale. 

