Motorola Razr and Razr Plus Hit New Lows With Savings of Up to $350

If you've been considering upgrading to a sleek new foldable or flip phone, don't sleep on these stellar Motorola deals happening right now. The brand makes some of the best models around right now, and currently you can score the Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr Plus at all time low prices, making it a great time to switch. Snag up to $350 in savings, but act soon because these offers could end any minute.

The unlocked 2023 Motorola Razr lists for $700, but right now you can score one for just $450. It's a solid foldable phone option and sports a great camera. It has a 6.9-inch foldable display, as well as an external display for checking your notifications. The storage is somewhat limited, at just 128GB, but it does sport 8GB of RAM and is powered by the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. While it was already the most affordable foldable option out there, this new price plunge makes upgrading even easier.

However, if you want to go all out, it's worth considering the higher-end Motorola Razr Plus. It has a larger 3.6-inch external display and Qualcomm's upgraded Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. Plus, this unlocked phone also comes with more storage -- 256GB. That power and space should give your apps all the room and speed they need no matter what you throw at it. This upgraded model has a list price of $1,000, but right now you can snag one for just $650. That's the lowest price we've seen.

It's also worth noting that you can score these same price cuts at Best Buy and directly from Motorola. However, if these phones aren't quite the right fit for you there are lots of other great phone deals happening now.

