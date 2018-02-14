Mota JetJat Ultra VR Drone for $24 + $5 s&h

As one of its daily deals, Meh offers the Mota JetJat Ultra VR Drone in Black or White for $24 plus $5 for shipping. That's $5 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $19, although most vendors charge over $100. It features a 640x480 video resolution, 98-foot range, auto take-off, and a smarphone slot on the remote. Deal ends today.