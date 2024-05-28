X
The Most Popular Memorial Day Deals, According to CNET Readers

With plenty of Memorial Day sales still remaining, these are the deals our readers are rushing to purchase before they're gone.

IPhone 15 charger blocks shown on colorful background
iPhone 15 Charger Two-pack: $13
Save $5
black rectangular Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker against pink and purple gradient
Waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $22
Clip $6 coupon
tp-link-archer-ax21
Wireless router: $63
Save $37
earfun-airpro-3-noise-cancelling-wireless-earbuds-headphones
EarFun Air Pro 3 noise-canceling earbuds: $56
Save $27
white TP Link wifi extender against purple gradient
TP Link W-Fi extender: $15
Save $5
Oral-B toothbrush and box on colorful background.
Oral-B Pro electric toothbrush: $45
Save $15
crest-whitestrips
Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 strips: $30
Save $16
An Anker wireless charger on a pink and orange background
Wireless phone charger: $35
Save $35
Purple Govee Floor Lamp box, lamp, and app screen against a yellow background
Govee smart floor lamp: $90
Save $60
rc-car
Remote control car: $58
Save $58 with code 50RACECAR
surge-protector
Surge protector: $43
Save $14
anker-nano-3.png
Anker Nano 3 USB-C charger: $20
Save $3
tineco-pure-one-s11-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-md.png
Tineco Pure One S11 cordless vacuum: $219
Save: $81
Amazon Fire Stick against magenta and purple gradient with white stripes, stars. lime green arrow with black price drop text
Amazon Fire TV stick: $35
Save $15
shokz-open-sale.png
Open-ear headphones: $180
tp-link-tapo-indoor-outdoor-security-camera.png
Memorial Day Sale
TP-Link Tapo indoor/outdoor security camera: $30
Save $10
Roku stick on purple, orange and green background with pink sale sticker
Roku streaming device: $29
Person is seen holding a credit card while shopping online.

Shoppers have to hunt to find the best Memorial Day deals, so here's your cheat sheet to the top offers.

 d3sign/Getty Images

Some Memorial Day deals are, well, less than memorable. (Although have you seen this record low price on Apple's latest iPad?) Despite all the ads bombarding your social media feeds, this isn't Black Friday, and it can be tough to sort through the piles of hype to find the real deals. But if you're like me, and you love to peer in other shoppers' carts at Costco (Why is she buying that much popcorn? Ooh, where did he find those ice cream sandwiches?), this is the story for you. 

CNET user data (which contains no personal information, don't worry) provides an intriguing window into our readers' Memorial Day weekend shopping carts. Scanning these deals tells you what our readers have already determined to be among the holiday's best offerings, like a popularity contest for discounts.

Here are the 17 best deals according to CNET's own readers since we started keeping track last week. And even though the holiday is technically over, the deals keep right on coming, so we'll keep this updated as the rankings (and deals) change.

iPhone 15 Charger Two-pack: $13

Few people have to be sold on the importance of a smartphone these days. But keeping these all-important devices charged is another story. This two-pack of portable wall chargers lets you use USB-C and USB-A ports simultaneously, so you can power up two devices at once. Note that this deal is available for Amazon Prime members only.

Save $5
$13 at Amazon

Waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $22

I'm a new convert to the world of Bluetooth speakers, but now I'm onboard. I have one for the patio, one for my home office, and yes, even one I use in the shower. This Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and wireless, so you can take your favorite podcasts or playlists wherever you go.

Clip $6 coupon
$22 at Amazon

Wireless router: $63

Is it time for a new router? CNET readers are snapping up this dual-band Archer AX21 wireless internet router to achieve smoother and faster connections for streaming, gaming and more. Normally priced at $100, we spotted it for just $63 during Memorial Day weekend.

Read our TP-Link Archer AX21 review.

Save $37
$63 at Amazon

EarFun Air Pro 3 noise-canceling earbuds: $56

If you're looking for a pair of earbuds that offer solid noise-cancelling and eliminate environmental noise, these EarFun Air Pro 3s are perfect for you. These headphones are lightweight and comfortable, while still delivering a strong performance. They are now over 30% off, making it a great time to buy them.

Save $27
$56 at Amazon

TP Link W-Fi extender: $15

Not only do our readers love this Wi-Fi extender, so do we, especially at this low price. This Wi-Fi extender made it on our list of the top Wi-Fi extenders of 2024 as our favorite budget extender. We appreciate that it's fast, reliable, and works with just about every Wi-Fi router out there. It's currently at an all-time low price on Amazon. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount.

Save $5
$15 at Amazon

Oral-B Pro electric toothbrush: $45

When's your next dental appointment? Start brushing better now for a good report on that dreaded day. CNET readers are picking up this Oral-B Pro 1000 rechargeable electric toothbrush, which promises to reach where rectangular manual brushes don't. Be sure to clip the on page coupon for the full discount.

Save $15
$45 at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 strips: $30

Crest 3D Whitestrips are a classic. Because they're easy to use, they top our list of the best teeth-whitening strips for 2024. This kit has 44 strips for a total of 22 treatments. If you use one strip a day for 30 minutes, Crest claims that you can remove up to 14 years of stains by the end of your last treatment.

Save $16
$30 at Amazon

Wireless phone charger: $35

Ever get all ready to go out and realize your phone battery has dwindled? Snap on a magnetic wireless charger and you'll still have full phone use wherever you go. This Anker magnetic phone battery is now half-off, marked down to just $35 from $70.

Save $35
$35 at Amazon

Govee smart floor lamp: $90

CNET senior editor James Bricknell raves about his Govee smart floor lamp, noting that like most smart lighting, you can set it to just about any color you want. (He picks green, to complement his living room.) It's also slim and low profile, putting the focus on the lighting itself, not the lamp. 

Save $60
$90 at Amazon

Remote control car: $58

This remote control car is great for people of all ages, not just kids. We love it because it has two 1,600mAh, 7.5-volt batteries that allows the car to drive at around 30 mph for about 40 minutes. This car can be driven across grass, sand and tarmac easily. It also comes with a handy travel bag for your batteries so you can charge them safely outside. At 50% off, its hard to pass up. Make sure to use the promo code 50RACECAR for the full discount. 

Save $58 with code 50RACECAR
$58 at Amazon

Surge protector: $43

We consider this little gadget to be the best overall surge protector. The APC Performance surge protector has six plugs that are spaced out nice and wide, five more that are closer together, and two USB ports. The cord to connect the power strip is conveniently long, measuring in at 8 feet long. At almost 25% off, this Is a hard deal to say no to. 

Save $14
$43 at Amazon

Anker Nano 3 USB-C charger: $20

This charger is tiny but certainly mighty. It can fast-charge your iPhone and various Android phones, and larger devices like tablets are also supported due to its 30-watt rating. The pins are foldable too, so you can take it anywhere you end up this summer. And now you can save a few bucks on one too. 

Save $3
$20 at Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11 cordless vacuum: $219

Consider swapping your old, outdated vacuum out for this lightweight, versatile cordless option instead. Not only is the Tineco Pure One S11 easily the best cordless model on the market, but right now, you can get it at a great price as well. Amazon has cut the cost by over 20%, meaning you can get one for only $219.

Save: $81
$219 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV stick: $35

So many streaming services, so little time. I'm spending the holiday weekend getting caught up on Netflix's Bridgerton, but whatever your binge show of choice, you might want to consider adding an Amazon Fire TV stick to your entertainment ensemble. When we checked, Amazon was offering $15 off the regular price.

Save $15
$35 at Amazon

Open-ear headphones: $180

If in-ear headphones aren't your thing, consider an open-ear version instead. These SHOKZ OpenRun Pro headphones hook over your ear instead of nestling in, and some users prefer that style. The headphones promise to stay put during your workout and feature a lightweight, wraparound titanium frame to keep them stable. They have seem to go back to regular price now, but keep an eye on It, the price could lower again.

$180 at Amazon

TP-Link Tapo indoor/outdoor security camera: $30

This security camera can be used both indoors and outdoors. It's weatherproof and \easy to install just about anywhere inside or outside your home. This camera also has night vision so you can still be secure at night. Right now, you can get it for $10 off the retail price.

Save $10
$30 at Amazon

Roku streaming device: $29

Roku devices are CNET favorites, and now you can pick up the Roku Express 4K+ streaming device at a discount. CNET reviewer Eli Blumenthal says it "sets a high bar for features and value," and its affordability boosts it above other devices.

$29 at Amazon

