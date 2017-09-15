Monster High Peri and Pearl Styling Head for $6 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Monster High Peri and Pearl Serpentine Styling Head for
$9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $8. It comes with over 30 accessories.
Update: The price has dropped to $5.98.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!