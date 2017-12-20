Moderno Kids Mercedes G65 12V Ride-On SUV for $320 + free shipping

Daily Steals offers the Moderno Kids Mercedes G65 AMG Electric 12-volt Ride-On SUV in several colors (Red pictured) for $329.99. Coupon code "DNEWSRIDE" cuts that to $319.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It features two speeds (with a 4 mph top speed), an electric brake system, 2.4GHz parental remote control, integrated MP3 player, padded PU leather seat with adjustable 5-point safety harness, LED headlights and tail lights, foam rubber tires, and rechargeable battery.
It's not expected to arrive by Christmas.
