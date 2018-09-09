  • CNET
  MJX B3 Bugs 3 RC Quadcopter Drone for $70 + free shipping

MJX B3 Bugs 3 RC Quadcopter Drone for $70 + free shipping

TomTop offers the MJX B3 Bugs 3 RC Quadcopter Drone in Black or Red for $69.99. with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $40. It features an 18-minute flight time, 360° eversion, and a gimbal mount adapter for a camera. Deal ends September 9.

