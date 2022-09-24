Mixbook Sitewide Sale: Up to 50% Off Sitewide, Plus Extra 10% on Select Items

Mixbook is one of our favorite photo book services, and right now it's even more affordable than it usually is. The company is having a sitewide flash sale that has discounts of up to 50% off everything it sells, and to make the deal even better you can save an extra 10% on select items with the coupon code FAM22. The discount only runs through Sept. 26, so you don't have a ton of time to customize the perfect photo book or make some post cards for your family. All orders of $59 or more will also receive free shipping.

Mixbook is fairly easy to use: You start by arranging your images on the website after uploading them from your computer, phone or social networking platform, including Facebook or Instagram. From there, you can choose one of Mixbook's minimalist themes or create something that suits your creative style.

CNET's Shelby Brown found this photo book service was be the most user-friendly of the several she tested. It allows you to preview your work as you go to ensure it looks exactly as you want it to before you finalize everything. There are tons of great options available and many of them make great gifts. Be sure to customize things the way you want and get your orders in before the discounts expire.