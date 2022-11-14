Mint Mobile's Epic Black Friday Deal Scores You 3 Free Months of Wireless Service

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Mint Mobile has made quite a name for itself over the years by offering great deals and affordable monthly wireless plans for customers. Mint Mobile is an MVNO that operates on T-Mobile's nationwide network, bringing you its great cellular service at a fraction of the price each month. Right now, as part of its early Black Friday offers, of service when you prepay for three months -- that's six months total.

This early access Black Friday deal is one of the best wireless plan deals available right now. You can get six months of service for as little as $45 total if you sign up for a new line or port yours over to Mint Mobile now.

You can select from four different plan options as part of this promotion where the key difference between them all is how much data you get. Mint Mobile offers 4GB, 10GB, 15GB and Unlimited data plans, and the pricing ranges from $15 to $30 a month. You have to prepay for three months of service up front to qualify, so that means you're paying anywhere from $45 to $90 in total for six months of cellular service with this early Black Friday deal.

Mint Mobile offers unlimited talk and text on all of its plans, and you can to see how it is where you live.