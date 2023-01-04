Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go Is Down to Just $255 -- Today Only

Finding a proper budget laptop can be trickier than you might think. Pricier models will have casual users paying for a whole packet of features they won't use or need, but the most affordable models like Chromebooks are severely limited. According to CNET's Dan Ackerman, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go manages to strike an impressive balance between power and affordability for a truly great budget option. And right now, this budget-friendly model is even friendlier, because you can pick it up for 27% less than its retail price at Woot, bringing the cost of this base model down to just $255. This offer is only available for today, Jan. 4, while supplies last.

Like the "Go" name suggests, this laptop is designed to help you get work done when you're on the move. It weighs just under 2.5 pounds and is only 0.6 inches thick, while still boasting up to 13 hours of battery life, making it perfect for long days on the road. It features a built-in 720p webcam and a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, so you can easily hop on any Zoom or other video calls throughout the day. It comes equipped with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and the Windows 10 Pro operating system (and supports Windows 11, if you want to upgrade). And while this laptop only has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it'll handle light work and online browsing without a hitch. Plus, you can always utilize cloud storage options if you need a bit more space.