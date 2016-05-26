Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $40 + free shipping

Today only, ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller in Black or White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll earn $5.85 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $2 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $11. It's compatible with all Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs, and features a 3.5mm headset jack.
