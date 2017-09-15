Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controller for $36 + free shipping

Newegg offers the Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controller for $59.99. Coupon code "EMCRKBF39" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find now by $7, and within a buck of the best price we've ever seen. It features a 3.5mm headset jack, vibration feedback, expansion port to connect other devices, and 30-foot wireless range.
